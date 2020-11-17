Rashmi Sharma Productions to roll out a new show for Zee TV; Navin Pandit roped in!

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar.com has been on the forefront in reporting updates about the on-goings of the television industry.

There are a lot of production houses which are in the pipeline much to the entertainment of the viewers and soon, there will be a new presentation which promises to be a visual delight. While there is already news about Rashmi Sharma Productions’ launching a number of shows on different channels, recently, Tellychakkar.com reported about the production house churning out a new show for Star Bharat.

Well, now we have news that Rashmi Sharma is in talks to bring a family drama on Zee TV and for the same, some popular faces have been roped in for the show.

According to sources, Naveen Pandit, who is best known for television shows such as Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Tenalirama and Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi has been roped in to play the antagonist on the project.

We could not connect with Navin for a comment on the same.

Keep reading this space for more information. (Also Read: Star Bharat’s Jag Janani Maa Vaishno Devi undergoes a plot change)



