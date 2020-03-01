Rate Arjun Bijlani’s FASHION SENSE on a scale of 1 to 10!

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani has an amazing sense of fashion.

Mapping colours to your clothes are as much science as it is an art. Arjun is well known for his recent show of Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan and the lad for sure knows how to play with different colours. Along with a penchant for acting, he is also a talented anchor and one can say that he is the blue eyed boy of television!

He makes quite some bold statements on his social media and we are quite inspired by all what he wears. Risen to fame with Star One’s Miley Jab Hum Tum, Arjun has many die-hard fans. And currently, let’s browse through his social media pictures to have a glimpse of all the fashion from his wardrobe…