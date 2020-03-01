News

Rate Arjun Bijlani’s FASHION SENSE on a scale of 1 to 10!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Mar 2020 08:00 AM

MUMBAI: Arjun Bijlani has an amazing sense of fashion.

Mapping colours to your clothes are as much science as it is an art. Arjun is well known for his recent show of Colors’ Ishq Mein Marjawan and the lad for sure knows how to play with different colours. Along with a penchant for acting, he is also a talented anchor and one can say that he is the blue eyed boy of television!

He makes quite some bold statements on his social media and we are quite inspired by all what he wears. Risen to  fame with Star One’s Miley Jab Hum Tum, Arjun has many die-hard fans. And currently, let’s browse through his social media pictures to have a glimpse of all the fashion from his wardrobe…

Tags Arjun Bijlani Colors Ishq Mein Marjawan talented anchor Star One Miley Jab Hum Tum Fashion TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Havan on the sets of Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa

Havan on the sets of Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here