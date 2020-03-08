Rate Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Ansh Bagri's FASHION SENSE on a scale of 1 to 10!

MUMBAI: Every year, there are tons of new faces who enter the television industry with aspirations to make it big.

While some are disappointed and give up on their dreams, some struggle it out and for some, they achieve success with their deft of talent. One of the is actor Ansh Bagri. The actor in a very short span of time has been doing some great work and is working hard to achieve newer heights of success. While he is now in talks for his stint in his film Vellapanti, the actor is mostly known on television as Rocky in Star Plus show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

Now along with acting and good looks, what is most important for an actor is to stay fit. Browsing through his social media handle, we spotted the actor not only posing looking dapper but also imparting some very tasteful fashion sense.

Don't believe us?

Take a look and let us know how would you rate him on our Style - O- Meter!