Rate Erica Fernendes' FASHION SENSE on a scale of 1 to 10!

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes, who rose to fame from the show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, is currently one of the top actresses of the small screen. She is not just winning hearts with her terrific acting but also with her gorgeous looks.



Erica is one actress who has become a role model for many and we know why. Being a model herself, Erica has got a great personality and girls can’t stop drooling over her style statement which is always on point. The biggest plus point of Erica’s personality is her height which every girl wishes to have. Apart from that, she has maintained herself to the next level which gives us major fitness goals.



Erica is one such actress who seems to enjoy being a fashionista and her Instagram pictures are proof. The actress’ Instagram is full of breathtakingly beautiful pictures where she is seen flaunting her

beauty in some amazing outfits.



Take a look:

