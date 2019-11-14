Rati Agnihotri's son Tanuj gives away his super hero collection to NGO kids

On the occasion of Children's Day on Thursday, actor Tanuj Virwani, who is the son of actress Rati Agnihotri, has gifted his childhood collection of super hero figures to an NGO in Mumbai.

Since his childhood, Tanuj has been obsessed with the comic characters and has a whole room filled with them. So, to bring a smile on the unprivileged kids', he decided to give them his toys.

"Had a wonderful day spending time with the most adorable kids I've met in a long long time . Their pure unbridled enthusiasm and excitement upon seeing all the superheroes and movie characters in my collection reminded me of myself and why I started collecting in the first place.

"Their knowledge of superheroes was actually really impressive and could put a lot of adults to shame . Some mini geeks in the making I tell ya . All in all a really fulfilling experience that helped me reconnect with myself .May the child inside all of us never grow . It's that innocence that keeps us sane . Happy children's day to all of you," Tanuj wrote on Instagram, sharing a few pictures of the kids selecting toys from his room.

On the work front, Tanuj is awaiting the release of "Inside Edge 2". He will also be seen in web shows like "Cartel" and "Code M".