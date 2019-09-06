News

Rati Pandey feels proud as Lakshya Lalwani bags Karan Johar's Dostana 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Sep 2019 06:15 PM

MUMBAI: Lakshya Lalwani is a popular television actor. He has been part of several soaps including Porus, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Humari Adhuri Kahani. He is now geared up for his Bollywood debut. He has bagged none other than Karan Johar’s Dostana 2. Rati Pandey, who played his on-screen mother in TV serial Porus, is elated with his achievement. 

In an interview with Times of India, Rati said that she is extremely proud of him. She also said that she even messaged and congratulated him. She stated, "It is a really proud moment for all of us for the entire team who has worked with him. Lots of love and luck to him." She also said that he is an extremely dedicated and professional actor and is someone who takes work seriously.

past seven days