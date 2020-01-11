Rati Pandey to play Goddess Parvati in Swastik’s next titled Devi

MUMBAI: The man with a vision Siddharth Kumar Tewary, who changed the face of television with his grand and big budget shows like Mahabharat, Karmaphal Daata Shani, Mahakali — Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Porus amongst others, is working on his new show.

Currently, Siddharth is producing RadhKrishn on Star Bharat and Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush on Colors. After bringing path-breaking shows we have heard that he is rolling out a new show on Dangal TV.

Yes, our sources inform that the show is titled Devi. It will be based on Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati. We also hear that makers have locked TV actress Rati Pandey to depict the role of Goddess Parvati.

Rati, is best known for her shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Hitler Didi, Begusarai and was last seen in Swastik’s Porus.

We tried reaching out Rati and producer Siddharth but they remained unavailable for a comment.

TellyChakkar will soon update our readers with further development. Stay tuned!