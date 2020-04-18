Rati Pandey REVEALS she would love to play this character from Hum Paanch

MUMBAI: Rati Pandey is one of the most popular television actresses. She is known for her performance in serials such as Porus, Hitler Didi, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Begusarai, Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai, among others.

As we know during this lockdown period, many old shows have returned to television. In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Rati Pandey spoke about one iconic character from yesteryear which she would love to play and the reason behind it.

“I would love to play the character of Kajal Bhai from Hum Paanch. I used to watch this show in my childhood and remember imitating Kajal bhai. Also, sometimes Sweety’s character while opening the door,” said the actress.

Rati added, “I love both the roles because of the attitude they carried and being a kid, Sweety’s character used to inspire me with her bindaas attitude.”

