Rati Pandey's way of celebrating Chhath responsibly

MUMBAI: Festivals are a time to be celebrated with family. With Diwali just passing by, the biggest festival for the regions of northern India is the Chhath Pooja which is being celebrated on 20th November this year. Actress Rati Pandey who is currently seen in Dangal TV's Devi Adi Parashakti ensures that she celebrate this festival with her family every year at her home town Patna.

As the festival is very close to her heart, this year too she is visiting her native. But keeping the pandemic in mind, Rati says, "This is the biggest festival for my hometown. Earlier our whole colony would come together to perform the rituals. We used to decorate the area exchange sweets and so many things. But this year, we will have a low-key celebration. We'll decorate our house; we'll fast and make the prasad. We'll do the rituals on the terrace where we can see the sun rising and setting along with a tub filled with gangajal."

This is Rati Pandey's way of celebrating responsibly and she urges her fans to do the same.

Catch Rati Pandey in Dangal TV’s Devi Adi Prashakti from Monday to Saturday at 9pm to know more.