Raveen Tandon and Sanjay Dutt reunite for THIS show

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one the most loved danced reality shows, and is providing tremendous entertainment to the audience since it went off air premiere on July 19, 2019. This season has been quite interesting as the ex – couples have also taken part in the show along with the present ones as contestants. Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and ace choreographer Ahmed Khan have also been praised for their stint as judges in the show. Overall, this season has been receiving a humongous response from the audiences.



This weekend is going to be quite interesting as Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt who is popularly known as Sanju Baba will be gracing the show to promote his upcoming movie Prassthanam. Raveena Tandon has recently shared a picture with Sanjay Dutt on social media and has expressed her happiness over the same. The actress writes, “With my favorite hero forever! This weekend, we have our khalnayak with us on #NachBaliye9. Don't miss out on Sanju baba and all the amazing performances!"



