Raveena Tandon and Urvashi Dholakia get into a heated argument; check the PROMO

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one popular dance reality show that has been creating a lot of buzz. The makers are back with season 9, which is being produced by Salman Khan. It’s a show wherein couples take part and showcase their dancing skills. This Season is being judged by actress Raveena Tandon and choreographer Ahmed Khan and is co-hosted by Manish Paul and Waluscha De Sousa. This season also features ex couples. Urvashi Dholakia has also participated in the show along with her ex Anuj Sachdeva. After showcasing their dancing skills, they recently got eliminated. They are now returning to the show as wild card entrants.

According to the latest reports, the next episode will focus on four wildcard entries, which will include eliminated couples Anuj-Urvashi and Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli. The two won many hearts with their chemistry and fans definitely enjoyed watching the ex flames together, secretly hoping they would patch up.

When Komolika aka Urvashi Dholakia was eliminated, she was very upset and during media interactions she had expressed the same. Now, in the latest promo shared by makers, she can be seen indulging in a heated argument with judge and actress Raveena. When Raveena says the jodis do not have the right to go out and say anything wrong about the show, Urvashi asks when they get a chance to speak up on the show.

Take a look below: