MUMBAI: Raveena Tandon, who is one of the most popular Bollwood actresses, is on cloud 9. The actress has become a grandmother.



The actress, who is currently seen as a judge on Nach Baliye 9, took to social media and shared pictures of her grandkid’s homecoming. She wrote a sweet note saying, “Thanking the pantheon almighty . The baby comes home.”



Check out the pictures right here:



Recently, Raveena had thrown a baby shower for her daughter Chhaya, whom she had adopted in 1995.