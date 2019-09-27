News

Ravi Chhabra bags Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
27 Sep 2019 07:53 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Ravi Chhabra, who is has been a part of shows like Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Muskaan, Vikram Betaal, and Vignaharta Ganesh, has bagged TV’s top rated show Kundali Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms).

Our sources inform us that Ravi will depict the role of a terrorist. He will plant a bomb in a hotel that Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) happens to visit.

The actor confirmed being a part of the show.

Currently, the show is revolving around Karan having dumped Preeta (Shraddha Arya) after the marriage. Thus, she regrets marrying Karan and betraying Prithvi (Sanjay Gagnani).

Ravi will also be seen in Star Plus’ Namah (Read here: Ravi Chhabra roped in for Star Plus’ Namah).

