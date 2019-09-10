Ravi Chhabra joins the team of Star Plus' Namah

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Namah is one of the much-awaited shows. Produced by Shoonya Square, it stars Vikkas Manaktala in the leading role of Lord Shiva. The makers have already unveiled the promo, leaving the audience excited.



The show also features Zalak Desai, Raviz Thakur, Yukti Kapoor, Chhavi Pandey, and Hemant Choudhary in pivotal roles.



Now, according to the latest report, Ravi Chhabra, who has previously done many mythological shows, has been roped in to play the key role of Kaitabh. Previously, the actor has done shows like Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Muskaan, Vikram Betaal, and Vighnaharta Ganesh.

