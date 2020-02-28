Ravi Dubey, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani remind us of Hrithik, Abhay and Farhan of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

MUMBAI: The entertainment industry is a very comparative industry, and one would rarely get to see true friendships in the industry and it’s very difficult for one to sustain friendships.

But Karan, Rithvik and Ravi set major friendship goals and have proved that in this entertainment industry ‘’Actors can be friends’’ and not just friends but best of friends.

Now we can across a video where the three is seen having blast at Spain when they had gone to participate in a reality show. In the video, you can the unconditional friendship that they share with each other, and how they pull each other’s leg.

The three musketeers are seen on a yort and are seen enjoying a water spot, where Karan is a little too afraid to do it, and he escapes it, whereas Rithvik and Ravi are seen doing it.

Well, there is no doubt that the three share a very special bond of friendship, and the audience’s love to see them together, and a message to the ace director Zoya Akthar, that if she ever thinks to make Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara she should be thinking of these three boys.

