Ravi Dubey opens up on doing kissing scenes with Nia Sharma in Jamai Raja 2.0

MUMBAI: Jamai Raja was one of the most popular television soaps. Zee5 is bringing back the sequel of Zee TV’s popular show. The makers have retained actors Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma from the first edition. Apart from Ravi and Nia, Achint Kaur will also be seen reprising her role from the previous season. This time the show will stream on Zee’s OTT platform Zee5 and has been titled, Jamai Raja 2.0.

The second instalment of the show has a very different plot than its first season. The second season will be all about revenge and mind games, and it will also see actors Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma enact some intimate scenes. Since it was Ravi's first time pulling off such scenes on screen, the actor informed his wife Sargun, his mother and mother-in-law about it, states a Hindustan Times report.

A source told the daily that as soon as Ravi found out about the scenes, he wasn’t too comfortable on the sets and almost refused to do it which prompted the team to reach out to his wife Sargun Mehta. Confirming the incident, Ravi said, "In 15 years of my career, I have never kissed a co-actor on screen and it was tough. I had huge reservations and inhibitions about it. I was so nervous the day we shot for it. In real life, Sargun never shies away from anything. I did tell her about the kissing scene and she said, ‘Why are you running it by me?’ She was supportive of me doing the scenes. In fact, I told my mother and mother-in-law as well that the show has kissing scenes. I have to give credit to my co-star Nia, who made me comfortable. Her work ethic and the way she went ahead with it was commendable. Now, when I see the trailer, I realise it doesn’t make you uncomfortable, but adds to the story.”