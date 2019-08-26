News

Ravi Dubey PROMOTES Jamai Raja 2.0 on TikTok!

26 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: Jamai Raja on Zee TV was immensely loved and was a big hit. People absolutely loved Ravi Dubey’s performance on the show. The second season of the show was recently announced, and the audience cannot wait to watch him spread his charm once again with Jamai Raja 2.0.

Ravi is as excited as his fans, and the promo of his show crossed a million views on YouTube. An enthusiastic Ravi took to his social media to share how elated he is and also did a TikTok on his dialogue from the show.

He urged his fans to try out the same and said that he will reshare it on his social media.



Ravi looks smart and dapper in the video. Don’t you think so?  

