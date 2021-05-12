Ravi Dubey reveals his mantra for a HAPPY life

MUMBAI: Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples. Fans love and adore their sweet chemistry.

The two always give their fans and followers major relationship goals. The couple has aced their roles as actors and recently embarked on a new journey together as Producers for their show Udaariyaan. They have left no stone unturned to make their show a hit. Be it the exotic location or the enthralling music of the show, the couple has worked hard together to make Udaariyaan a success.

Recently, Ravi shared his secret Mantra of a happy life where he explains how the couple keeps it together at all times. Ravi shared, “Sargun and I, we walk together as a team, this is our Mantra for life. There’s a quote that we keep requoting all the time, Love is not about two people looking into each other's eyes, it's about two people looking ahead in the same direction.”

“For me and Sargun, in all walks of life, it's been fantastic partners to each other, fantastic companion to each other and that I think what a relationship is truly about, at least in our lives. Every other way of looking at a relationship is it's a greeting card romance, it's sweet but it kind of evaporates very fast. I think the real foundation of a relationship is that companionship and partnership between the couple,” added Ravi.

CREDIT: SPOTBOYE