Ravi Dubey reveals if he met Shehnaaz post-Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Ravi Dubey is one of the most successful and loved actors of television. He rose to fame with his performance in the serial Jamai Raja and became a household name. These days, thanks to social media, fans can easily connect with their favourite actor.

Ravi is quite active on his social media accounts and frequently updates his fans about his life.

Shehnaaz, on the other hand, rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss house and today she has a massive fan following. The actress has become a household name.

Recently Ravi went live with his fans, and of his fans asked him if he has met Shehnnaz or no, to which the actor said that he hasn’t met her since the lockdown has happened, and he is very happy as she is done well in her career.

He also said that Sargun and Shehnaaz are very close friends since they worked in a Punjabi movie together and he will meet her post the lockdown.

Well, during this lockdown a lot of actors are doing live on their social media account so that they can keep in touch with their fans.