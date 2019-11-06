News

Ravi Dubey's much-awaited music video, Rubaru's teaser is out now!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Nov 2019 01:34 PM

MUMBAI: We just can not wait to witness the multifaceted actor, Ravi Dubey yet again showcase his immense talent by donning the avatar of a producer along with a singer for a music video, Rubaru for his web series - Jamai 2.0 along with Nia Sharma. For the first time ever, he has explored his melodious singing. The song is produced by his wife and his production house - Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd. This unexplored side of Ravi is defiantly unmissable. The teaser indeed looks breathtaking, we can't keep calm to witness the whole magic with the video come alive on 11th November. 

Ravi expresses his excitement on social media and said, "This is a FIRST in so many ways...my FIRST web show, FIRST OST, our FIRST music video as producers and my FIRST song as a singer releases on 11th. #Rubaru" 

