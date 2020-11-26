Ravi Gossain to replace Sukesh Anand in Sony SAB's Tera Yaar Hu Mein; the latter blames the production house

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another latest development from the world of Television. We have been at the forefront of breaking the news first to our avid readers.

We recently reported about Dhairyasheel Gholap bagging Colors TV's new show Gustakhiyaan.READHERE:https:// www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv- news/dhairyasheel-gholap- roped-colors-tvs-gustakhiyaan- 201126

Now the latest buzz is that actor Ravi Gossain who is popularly known for serials like Amanat as Nigoda and Sarhadein as Sohail and on Zee TV's Fear Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein will now be replacing veteran actor Sukesh Anand in the show Tera Yaar Hu Mein.

The show is based on a father-son relationship wherein a simple man leads a contented life with his loving family. However, he wishes to build a rapport with and become a close confidant and friend to his young son.

Tellychakkar got in touch with actor Sukesh Anand to know his side of the story, the actor confirmed that he is no longer part of the show and would be replaced by Ravi Gossain.

The actor also went on to reveal why he decided to quit the show, '' I was locked for the character stating that I would be given a recognizable space in the show and they would use my 15 dates per month which didn't turn out to be the case, I was called for just 5-6 days to shoot which is not acceptable to me. They also cut the pay stating the pandemic which I think is sheer injustice as they were not even letting me sign other shows because of the contract. So in a way, I was shooting less against the promise which was earlier made to me and I wasn't even paid accordingly.''

Also read: https://www. tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/ bigg-boss-14-aly-goni-s- sister-supports-him-the-fight- he-had-kavita-says-the-actress

Sukesh Anand continued, '' I don't want any other actor to face what I have gone through, Shashi Sumeet Productions gave me hopes but to no avail. I really wish Ravi Gossain all the best for the show and I really hope he does justice to the character better than me. I have no regrets about leaving the show and I am already in talks with several Filmmakers for projects, so I am looking at the positive side of it. ''

According to sources, actor Trupti Mishra from the same show is also planning to leave the show for the same reason.

What do you feel about Sukesh Anand's side of the story?

Are you excited to see Ravi Gossain essaying the same character?

Hit the comment section and tell us your views

Stay tuned to this space for more