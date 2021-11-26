Ravi Kishan loves his dialogues in MatsyaKaand as they are so brilliantly written

MUMBAI: With over 600 films to his credit, across different languages - actor Ravi Kishan has always said that acting is his lifeline. This power packed performer is very particular about his dialogues across all his characters and is known in the industry for spontaneous improv sessions while on set.

Speaking about the show during its promotions, Ravi has said that MatsyaKaand is the only show till date where he did not even change a single dialogue as they were so brilliantly written. With the series having launched just this week, we see some of his dialogues have already gone viral on the internet. Be it “Chain kineend to do hi jagaahaavehai, ek maa kikokmeinaurdoosriarthi pe” or “Chorchorikartahai, wo kaandkargaya”, the audience is loving ACP Tejraj Singh’s dialoguebaazi!

But it doesn’t stop at his dialogues, his look and stye in the show, the leather jacket, moustache and messy, wavy hair are all the talk of the town.

The series also stars Ravii Dubey, Piyush Mishra, Zoya Afroz, Madhur Mittal, Rajesh Sharma, and Naved Aslam amongst others in key roles and is directed by Ajay Bhuyan.

