Ravi Mahashabde has a collection of 5000 books in his library

MUMBAI: Renowned television name Ravi Mahashabde has been instrumental in carving a niche for himself, not only in the television industry but also in the digital space. Actor and writer of &TV’s Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari, Ravi hails from a background that is rich in literature, art and drama. He is an avid reader who also ignited his passion for writing. While life for him essentially began on stage, he inherited the passion for literature from his parents. Owing to this love for literature, Ravi has maintained a collection of more than 5000 books in his library, and he knows all of them by names.

On the special occasion of World Book Day, Ravi Mahashabde encourages you to cultivate the habit of reading. He shares “I developed a habit of reading quite early in life through my father. We are a family that loves to read and be surrounded by books. We have at least 5000 books if not more in our Indore house, and my father has read almost all! I love reading short stories. I think they are the best when it comes to retaining a person’s interest, especially that of a new reader. You can finish them quickly, and the learning you derive will be of immense value to you as an individual. One need not necessarily have to finish thick volumes to call himself or herself a reader. You can start with as tiny a book as you like because all books alike are our best friends!”