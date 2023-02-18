Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Udaariyaan crossed 600 episodes; to air 7 days a week now

MUMBAI:Producer duo Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta are on cloud nine as their popular show Udaariyaan has hit a new milestone. The show, that has won hearts since it’s inception, and has now crossed 600 episodes.

Both Sargun and Ravie took to their social media to announce the happy news. Sargun also shared pictures of the celebrations on the set. Ravi wrote shukr shukr where as Sargun wrote gratitude. Ravie and Sargun are both dedicated towards the show.

Not only this, the show will also be airing seven days a week now. This comes as a great news to the show’s ardent viewers. Ravie took to Instagram to share the news with his fans on social media. Udaariyaan, by Dreamiyata Entertainment, highlights the importance of family, love and friendship. Actors such as Hitesh Bharadwaj, Isha Malviya, Twinkle Arora, Sonakshi Batra, Rohit Purohit are a part of the daily. It also stars many Punjabi artists. Recently Udaariyaan has been honoured with 'The Best Story Show' award at the recently held 22nd Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards 2022.