Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: EXCITING! Leela and Neela are all set to entertain the audience with their performance in Banni-Yuvaan's Shaadi special

MUMBAI: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has been doing wonders onscreen as fans are loving this interesting side of their favourite characters.

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCKER! Aryan reveals that Imlie is pregnant with not his but Madhav's child

As we had exclusively revealed that Bharti and Harsh are all set to grace the show and now, Bharti dares Abhimanyu and Aryan to show their abs while Akshara being the possessive wife runs behind to cover him with his coat, but Arjun keeps trying to stop her. After a dance battle with Bharti, she calls them both the winner for having such fit and attractive bodies. You wouldn't want to miss out on this cute and hot episode.

Bharti will carry Akshara in her arms and reveals that Akshara weighs lesser than even her baby. Bharti and Harsh will come as Salim and Anarkali while this Anarkali will find a new Salim in Harshvardhan and romance with him. Later, Bharti and Rupali shared a reel where she revealed that by the next year, these ladies who are moms are planning their second child as a single child needs a companion, while Bharti is planning for one and Rupali shall plan for two kids. Well, let's see who keeps the promise between the two.

Talking the upcoming episode is going to be Banni's wedding special where Pandya Parivaar, Shahs and Kapadias, Rathores and Chavans will be a part of their wedding as Ladki and Ladke wale. We will see Banni and Yuvaan dressed as Bride and Groom, while Virat and Anuj give a stellar performance Imlie leaves them all spellbound with her sexy moves. We will see Mamaji and Rakhi Dave's Hum Aapke Hai Koun's Iconic performance.

We will see an interesting performance from Leela and Neela in Banni-Yuvaan's shaadi special. We got our hands-on pictures where we see Leela preparing for the dance and you really wouldn't want to miss it out:

Are you all excited about the upcoming episodes of the show?

Also read: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar : Wow! It’s Imlie VS Anupama which daughter – in – law and mother – in law; Nilima Singh aka Neela of Imlie steals the show

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar