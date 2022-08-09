Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: Exclusive! Shaan and Kumar Sanu to grace the upcoming episode

MUMBAI: Reality shows these days are ruling the roost and every channel is coming up with new shows and new concepts.

Star Plus, which is topping the TRP charts with its shows, has come up with a new reality show.

After Smart Jodi, a new show airs every Sunday, titled 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. Well, the show showcases fun games revealing the behind-the-camera dynamics between the on-screen Saas-Bahu and the Jodi.

On the show, the actors interact with each other and have fun sessions with the host of the show and this is the first time that the audience is getting to see their favorite stars together on the show.

The show is doing extremely well for itself and is topping the TRP charts.

As per sources, Bollywood singers Shaan and Kumar Sanu will be gracing the show where they would be interacting with the actors and have some fun segments.

This is the first time that Shaan and Kumar Sanu will be present on the show.

The upcoming episode will be filled with entertainment, and music and will be leaving the audience with a smile.

This time once again, it would be team Anupama vs. Team Imlie and the fans are excited to see the two teams competing against each other.

