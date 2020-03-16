Ravivaar With Star Parivaar: EXPLOSIVE! Is Kanwar Dhillon planning something special for his idol Govinda?

 We will see Raavi, Shiva and Imlie in cute kids' colourful outfits and we cannot wait to see them all add colours to the show. We will soon witness Govinda's special appearance in the show with Ganesh Chaturthi's special. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 18:07
MUMBAI:Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has been doing wonders onscreen as fans are loving this interesting side of their favourite characters.

Akshara turns into a gorgeous peacock while Raavi looks elegant as gopi in an orange lehenga. Now, Kanwar treated his fans with the adorable ShiVi selfie from the Janmashtami special of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. Well, we are seeing another romantic ShiVi moment as they are all set to perform a dance sequence this Janmashtami. Shiva proposes Raavi in the most filmy way.

After the fun Janmashtami episode, we are all set to see the Kids special in the upcoming episode of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, we will see Raavi, Shiva and Imlie in cute kids' colourful outfits and we cannot wait to see them all add colours to the show. We will soon witness Govinda's special appearance in the show with Ganesh Chaturthi's special.

In the previous episode of the Bollywood special, we saw Kanwar Dhillon perform as Govinda, he has often spoken about his admiration towards him. Finally, in the upcoming episode, Kanwar meets his idol whom he looks up to since childhood, is he planning to dedicate a special tribute to him? We can't wait to see his reaction onscreen when he meets Govinda.

 We can't wait to see all the fun we will see with Govinda.

Are you all excited about the upcoming episodes of the show?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

 

