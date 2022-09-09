Ravivaar with Star Parivaar : Kya Baat Hai! Check out how Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan from Imlie challenged the entire team of Anupamaa

The upcoming episode of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar  is going to be very interesting as Kumar Sanu and Shaan would be gracing the show and Fahmaan Khan as usual will be in full form and this time he would challenge team Anupamaa

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 09/09/2022 - 14:34
MUMBAI :Reality shows these days are ruling the roost and every channel is coming up with new shows and new concepts.

Star Plus, which is topping the TRP charts with its shows, has come up with a new reality show.

After Smart Jodi, a new show airs every Sunday, titled 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. Well, the show showcases fun games revealing the behind-the-camera dynamics between the on-screen Saas-Bahu and the Jodi.

On the show, the actors interact with each other and have fun sessions with the host of the show and this is the first time that the audience is getting to see their favorite stars together on the show.

The show is doing extremely well for itself and is topping the TRP charts.

Now we came across a BTS video from the sets of the show where one can see that the stars of the show are all set for the upcoming episode.

In the video, one can see how Fahmaan Khan is challenging team Anupamaa is a very unique way.



This week Bollywood singers Kumar Sanu and Shaan will be gracing the show where they would be having a fun segment with the actors of the show.

Shaan is in Imlie’s team whereas Kumar Sanu stands by Anupamaa’s team.

In the video, Fahmaan challenges team Anupamaa by singing Shaan’s song “Chand Sifarish” and changing the lyrics, telling the opposite team that this time, they will lose and team Imlie would win.

Well, seems like the upcoming episode is going to be an interesting one filled with entertainment and lots of masti.

This time once again, it would be Team Anupamaa vs. Team Imlie and the fans are excited to see the two teams competing against each other.

Are you excited for the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read : BREAKING! Yeh Rishta's AbhiRa and Imlie's Aryalie to be the first guests of StarPlus' new show Star Parivaar Har Ravivaar

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kinshuk Mahajan Shiny Doshi Kanwar Dhillon Simran Budharup Akshay Kharodia Mohit Parmar Alice Kaushik Krutika Desai Pandya Store StarPlus Sumbul Touqeer Gashmeer Mahajani Mayuri DeshmukhManasvi Vashisht Fahmaan Khan Rajshri Rani Adiliearyalie Imlie TellyChakkar Anupama Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna
