Ravivaar with Star Parivaar : Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan proposes to Sumbul Touqeer Khan

In the upcoming episode of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar Fahmaan would be going down to his knees and would be proposing to Sumbul as their chemistry is so good Arjun once again asks the question if they are more than friends or not.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 09/03/2022 - 12:56
Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan proposes to Sumbul Touqeer Khan

MUMBAI: Reality shows these days are ruling the roost and every channel is coming up with new shows and new concepts.

Star Plus, which is topping the TRP charts with its shows, has come up with a new reality show.

After Smart Jodi, a new show airs every Sunday, titled 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. Well, the show showcases fun games revealing the behind-the-camera dynamics between the on-screen Saas-Bahu and the Jodi.

On the show, the actors interact with each other and have fun sessions with the host of the show and this is the first time that the audience is getting to see their favourite stars together on the show.

(ALSO READ: BREAKING! Yeh Rishta's AbhiRa and Imlie's Aryalie to be the first guests of StarPlus' new show Star Parivaar Har Ravivaar)

The show is doing extremely well for itself and is topping the TRP charts.

Now we came across a video where one can see how Fahmana Khan will be proposing Sumbul on the show.

Arjun Bijlani who is the host of the show would tell Fahmaan to come and propose Imlie in style and that’s when Fahmaan will go down on their knees and propose to the actor.

He also has as a soft dance along with her and lifts her in his arms and that’s when Arjun Bijlani will ask him the million dollar question if they are still good friends and that’s when the actor is caught off – guard and he doesn’t know what to say.

Well, it will be interesting to see what will Fahmaan reply to this question asked by Arjun Bijlani.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(Also read: BREAKING! Yeh Rishta's AbhiRa and Imlie's Aryalie to be the first guests of StarPlus' new show Star Parivaar Har Ravivaar)

Kinshuk Mahajan Shiny Doshi Kanwar Dhillon Simran Budharup Akshay Kharodia Mohit Parmar Alice Kaushik Krutika Desai Pandya Store StarPlus Sumbul Touqeer Gashmeer Mahajani Mayuri DeshmukhManasvi Vashisht Fahmaan Khan Rajshri Rani Adiliearyalie Imlie TellyChakkar
Like
2
Love
1
Haha
4
Yay
15
Wow
1
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 09/03/2022 - 12:56

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Lovely! Karan Johar shares a glimpse from the first episode of the show, Take a look
MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been...
Pandya Store: Awesome! Raavi buys a car, Shweta and Krish get to spend some alone time
MUMBAI: The show Pandya store has some drama and interesting twists in its bag for the audience. As per the current...
Pandya Store: Omg! Shweta acts sweet in Pandya house, will she plan a major strategy
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Bigg Boss 16: OMG! Faisal Shaikh and this OTT actress confirms his participation in the upcoming season
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
SURPRISING! Viewers SUPPORT Ram, SLAM Priya for hiding Pihu's truth in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is up for a major drama and some emotional twists in the story. In tonight's...
EXCLUSIVE! Crimes and Confessions actor Aniruddh Roy BAGS Sony LIV's upcoming web show Chamak
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the digital world.  A lot of web shows are being...
Recent Stories
Congratulations! Sushmita Sen collaborates with Mansi Bagla of Mini Films for an untitled project
Congratulations! Sushmita Sen collaborates with Mansi Bagla of Mini Films for an untitled project
Latest Video