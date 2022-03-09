Ravivaar with Star Parivaar : Kya Baat Hai! Fahmaan Khan proposes to Sumbul Touqeer Khan

MUMBAI: Reality shows these days are ruling the roost and every channel is coming up with new shows and new concepts.

Star Plus, which is topping the TRP charts with its shows, has come up with a new reality show.

After Smart Jodi, a new show airs every Sunday, titled 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. Well, the show showcases fun games revealing the behind-the-camera dynamics between the on-screen Saas-Bahu and the Jodi.

On the show, the actors interact with each other and have fun sessions with the host of the show and this is the first time that the audience is getting to see their favourite stars together on the show.

The show is doing extremely well for itself and is topping the TRP charts.

Now we came across a video where one can see how Fahmana Khan will be proposing Sumbul on the show.

Arjun Bijlani who is the host of the show would tell Fahmaan to come and propose Imlie in style and that’s when Fahmaan will go down on their knees and propose to the actor.

He also has as a soft dance along with her and lifts her in his arms and that’s when Arjun Bijlani will ask him the million dollar question if they are still good friends and that’s when the actor is caught off – guard and he doesn’t know what to say.

Well, it will be interesting to see what will Fahmaan reply to this question asked by Arjun Bijlani.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

