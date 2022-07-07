Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: Kya Baat Hai! It’s Imlie vs Anupama in the upcoming episode; Imlie vouches to destroy the Shah family

In the upcoming episode of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, it’s going to be Anupama Vs Imlie where the two will be challenging each other and Imlie will vouch to destroy the Shah family.

Imlie vs Anupama

MUMBAI: Reality shows these days are ruling the roost and every channel is coming up with new shows and new concepts.

Star Plus, which is topping the TRP charts with its shows, is coming up with a new reality show.

After Smart Jodi, a new show titled 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' is all set to air every Sunday. Well, the show will have fun games revealing the behind-the-camera dynamics between the on-screen Saas-Bahu and the Jodi.

Recently we reported that Balraj Syal and Arjun Bijlani are all set to host the show. We recently saw Balraj and Arjun with their gorgeous spouses in Smart Jodi; well, this show is most likely to replace Smart Jodi.

On the show, the actors would be coming and interacting with each other and having fun sessions with the host of the show, and this would be the first time that the audience would get to see their favourite stars together on the show.

The upcoming promo of the show shows Imlie and Anupama once again against each other.

Where Anupama asks Imlie why did she tell her to bring blue colour water to which Imlie says that she has brought it to drown her.

Anupama gives a befitting reply saying that Imlie is so small that she would need a smaller bucket to drown her.

Imlie vouches to destroy the Shah family and tells Anupama that she will hurt the family so much that they won’t be able to heal.

Well, seems like the upcoming episode is going to be very entertaining and the fans are going to have a super fun time.

As we had reported earlier, Ranbir and Vaani Kapoor will be gracing the show and will be having a fun time on the sets of the show.

Are you excited about the upcoming show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

A post shared by SB(@_starsxempire_)

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/07/2022 - 23:10

