Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan set the stage on fire with their sizzling performance

Sumbul and Fahmaan are the two most loved on-screen couples on television and now we came across a video where the two set the stage on fire with their sizzling chemistry.

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The show explores the problems between Aryan and Imlie and how Jyoti wants to kill them to seek revenge. These days, the storyline focuses on how Narmada has gone against Imlie and Aryan’s relationship and how she gives Imlie an ultimatum to either leave her job or Aryan. But, Aryan goes against his mother and supports Imlie.

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on-screen.

Both Fahmaan and Sumbul are hardworking and invest their 100 percent in whatever they do.

There have been many rumours doing the rounds that there could be something brewing between Fahmaan and Sumbul, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The reason why Aryan and Imlie’s scenes look so real is because of their bond and friendship off-screen.

Now, we came across a video from the upcoming episode of the reality show Ravivaar with Star Parivaar.

In the upcoming episode, the episode will be between couples of the show and how they would be competing with each other.

Sumbul ( Imlie) and Fahmaan ( Aryan) will have a romantic dance during the show where their sizzling chemistry would set the stage on fire.

The fans have also commented that their dance is so passionate and their chemistry looks so real.

We had earlier reported that the show is going for a leap and the stars of the show wouldn’t be there in the show and a completely new star cast will be entering the show.

Post the leap, the fans are going to miss the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

There is no doubt that Fahmaan and Sumbul have become iconic – on-screen couples and have a massive fan following.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video