Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: OH NO! Rupali Ganguly gets upset with Gaurav Khanna for This shocking reason

The upcoming episode of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar is going to be very interesting as the on-screen couples of the shows will be competing against each other and on the show, Rupali got angry with her dear Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna.

MUMBAI:Reality shows these days are ruling the roost and every channel is coming up with new shows and new concepts.

Star Plus, which is topping the TRP charts with its shows, has come up with a new reality show.

After Smart Jodi, a new show airs every Sunday, titled 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. Well, the show showcases fun games revealing the behind-the-camera dynamics between the on-screen Saas-Bahu and the Jodi.

 On the show, the actors interact with each other and have fun sessions with the host of the show and this is the first time that the audience is getting to see their favorite stars together on the show.

The show is doing extremely well for itself and is topping the TRP charts.


Now in the upcoming episode, the show will have a special episode where it will be a competition against the on–screen couples of the show.

We came across a video where Rupali Ganguly seems to be angry with Gaurav Khanna for this reason.

In the video, she is seen complaining that Gaurav is seen carrying all the lead ladies be it Dhara, Imlie, everyone but didn’t carry her, and then quickly Imlie says that she would be the one to win the show.

The video shows the friendship and camaraderie that Gaurav and Rupali share and the fans love to watch them together.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

