Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: Shocking! Rakhi Dave of Anupama shows attitude to Sai of Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin

MUMBAI: Reality shows these days are ruling the roost, and every channel is coming up with new shows and new concepts.

Star Plus, which is topping the TRP charts with their shows, is coming up with a new reality show.

After Smart Jodi, a new show is all set to begin every Sunday, titled 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. Well, the show will have fun games, revealing the behind-the-camera dynamics between on-screen saas-bahu pairs.

Recently, we had reported that Balraj Syal and Arjun Bijlani are all set to host the show. We recently saw Balraj and Arjun with their gorgeous spouses in Smart Jodi; well, this show is most likely to replace Smart Jodi.

The actors would be interacting with each other. They will have fun sessions with the host of the show. This would be the first time that the audience would get to see their favourite stars from across shows together.

We came across a video where one can see how Sai tries to become friends with Rakhi Dave, but she refuses to do so and throws attitude at her.

But Sai takes in a sporting way. The video is funny and will leave the audience in splits.

As a character also, Rakhi has a lot of attitude, and that’s what she is trying to showcase. Meanwhile, Sai is happy go lucky.

Well, the concept of the show seems to be very interesting.

