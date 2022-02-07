Ravivaar with Star Parivaar: What! Harshad snatches a bowl of food from Pranali; Sumbul calls them kids

MUMBAI: Reality shows these days are ruling the roost and every channel is coming up with new shows and new concepts.

Star Plus, which is topping the TRP charts with its shows, is coming up with a new reality show.

After Smart Jodi, a new show is set to air every Sunday, titled 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. Well, the show will have fun games revealing the behind-the-camera dynamics between the on-screen Saas-Bahu and the Jodi.

Recently we reported that Balraj Syal and Arjun Bijlani are all set to host the show. We recently saw Balraj and Arjun with their gorgeous spouses in Smart Jodi; well, this show has replaced Smart Jodi.

In the upcoming episode of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, we will see an amazing fun banter between the gorgeous daughters-in-law Akshara aka Pranali Rathod and Imlie aka Sumbul Toqueer Khan and handsome son Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda.

Well, we came across a BTS video wherein we saw Pranali and Sumbul munching something from a bowl and they were looking exactly like kids. Suddenly, Harshad comes in between and calls them small kids to which Sumbul says, “I am big kid give it to me.”

We also saw Pranali getting disappointed by Harshad’s behaviour, but we assume that she took it lightly as it was fun banter.

Well, the upcoming episode is going to be interesting as it is filled with a lot of fun elements.

