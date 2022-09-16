Ravivaar with Star Parivaar : Wow! Check out Rupali Ganguly and Fahmaan Khan doing Sumbul Touqeer Khan victory dance

MUMBAI : Reality shows these days are ruling the roost and every channel is coming up with new shows and new concepts.

Star Plus, which is topping the TRP charts with its various hit shows, has now come up with a new reality show.

After Smart Jodi, a new show airs every Sunday, titled 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. Well, the show showcases fun games revealing behind-the-camera dynamics between the on-screen Saas-Bahu and the other Jodis.

On the show, the actors interact with each other and have fun sessions with the host of the show and this is the first time that the audience is getting to see their favourite stars together on the show.

The show is doing extremely well for itself and is topping the TRP charts.

We came across a BTS video from one of the episodes of the show where one can see how Sumbul is doing a victory dance and is teaching Fahmaan and Rupali how to do the same!

The two are seen in full power as they try and recreate Sumbul’s steps. The stars are seen having a lot of fun behind the scenes.

The show however, is all set to go off- air and both Sudhanshu Pandey and Arjun Bijlani shared posts about it and informed the fans and the audience that they are saying goodbye to the show.

Well, there is no doubt that the show was loved by the audience and it did well in the TRP ratings. Fans would definitely miss their camaraderie at the start of the show.

