Ravivaar with Star Parivaar : Wow! It’s Imlie VS Anupama which daughter – in – law and mother – in law; Nilima Singh aka Neela of Imlie steals the show

In the upcoming episode of 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' it’s going to be Anupama Vs Imlie and the star of the episode is Nilima who essays the role of Aunty blue in Imlie.

MUMBAI: Reality shows these days are ruling the roost and every channel is coming up with new shows and new concepts.

Star Plus, which is topping the TRP charts with their shows, is coming up with a new reality show.

After Smart Jodi, A  new show is all set to begin every Sunday, titled 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'. Well, the show will have fun games revealing the behind-the-camera dynamics between the on-screen Saas-Bahu and the Jodi.

Recently we had reported that Balraj Syal and Arjun Bijlani are all set to host the show. We recently saw Balraj and Arjun with their gorgeous spouses in Smart Jodi; well, this show is most likely to replace Smart Jodi.

On the show, the actors would be coming and would be interacting with each other and having fun sessions with the host of the show and this would be the first time that the audience would get to see their favourite stars together on the show.

We came across the video where one can see it's Imlie VS Anupama where it’s a role reversal thing.

In the video, one can see Anupama behaving like Baa and then Imlie acting like Aunty blue and that act is worth a watch.

Post that Nilima Singh will be seen as an acrobatic on the stage which will shock everyone present on that set as at this age she has so much of flexibility.

She steals the show in the upcoming episode and shocks everyone.

Well, the upcoming episode is going to be interesting on which will be filled with entertainment and lots of fun.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

