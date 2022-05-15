Raymon Kakar: Gaining control of our ego is an art

Raymon Kakar: Gaining control of our ego is an art

MUMBAI: As May 11 is celebrated as Ego Awareness Day, actress Raymon Kakar, who is known for featuring in popular shows like 'Ye Teri Galiyan', 'Apna Time Bhi Aayega' and 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye', feels gaining control on our ego is the best art.

She says: "Our ego can take away so many good things from our life and can push away many loved ones from us. Our ego will affect the way we live our life and we won't be able to deal with the disappointments or the hardships in a healthy way; and disappointments are a part of life.

"In a way, ego will kill our happiness. I personally believe gaining control of our ego is the best art that we all can do for ourselves or else it will continue getting in the way of our relationships, our career and our life."

Raymon who also acted in iconic shows like 'Bhabhi' and 'Kkusum' believes ego is the biggest enemy in life.

She adds: "Being egoistic can make you irrational. Aa when all you want to do is win or prove others wrong, you start acting in ways that are not very diplomatic or rational. You will always say and do things that you might regret if all you want to do is prove you're right instead of trying to understand things from a logical standpoint."

"That's what ego does to you - it overshadows everything, taking away our sense of rationality. It forces us to make everything about ourselves. We agree that self-esteem and confidence are must-haves to survive in this big bad world, but ego is our biggest enemy," concludes the actress.

SOURCE: IANS

Raymon Kakar Apna Time Bhi Aayega Ye Teri Galiyan Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye Ek Deewaana Tha TellyChakkar
