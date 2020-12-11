Raymon Singh shares her experience on entering Zee TV’s Apna Time Bhi Aayega

MUMBAI: As a part of the new and exciting content that Zee TV is offering its viewers, the channel recently introduced a new fiction show - Apna Time Bhi Aayega. The show follows the inspiring narrative of Rani, the young daughter of a head staff member of an affluent family of Jaipur, who refuses to be tied down by her humble roots. The show will see her breaking free from the shackles of her background as she chooses to carve her own destiny and reach out for her ambitious goals. This family-drama also debunks the deep-rooted class system and questions its unwritten rulebook of ‘aukaat’ in our society, which almost curtails the chances of the lower strata in taking charge of their destiny and rising above their means.

Since its launch, Apna Time Bhi Aayega has been keeping its viewers entertained with unpredictable twists and turns and soon the popular show is about to witness the entry of Raymon Singh as Maharani Rajeshwari’s sister Padmini to stir up fresh troubles in Rani’s life. The actress is all set to step foot into Rani’s world with an aim to make Rani dance to her tunes channelling her super manipulative aura.

Talking about her association with the show, actor Raymon Singh who plays Padmini, shared, “The character I am about to play belongs to the royal family which impressed me massively. Playing a grey character is always a challenge. While an actor can experiment a lot with such characters, delving into so many layers and bringing out the rawness of it can be quite challenging. But there is nothing more satisfying than the opportunity to experiment with the characters on screen. Padmini is one step ahead of her sister Maharani Rajeshwari, she is a stern believer of class distinction and understands the importance of lineage because royalty runs in her blood too. This is my first show post lockdown and I felt very welcomed by the whole cast and crew. The whole team was extremely forthcoming and warm to me. Everyone is very careful too of the pandemic situation and taking necessary precautions. I hope my understanding and portrayal of Padmini is appreciated by the audience.”

