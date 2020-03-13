Read to know about Rashami Desai's character details in Naagin 4

MUMBAI: Naagin 4 is presently one of the most popular television shows. The supernatural series has kept the audience hooked to the TV screens. The shocking twists and turns are adding much drama to the tale.

Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4 stars Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, Sayantani Ghosh and others. Jasmin Bhasin was also a part of the show. She played the role of Nayanthara. She quit the show despite it being at its peak. Filling in for her is Bigg Boss 13 fame Rashami Desai. A few videos of Rashami shooting for Naagin 4 had surfaced on the internet revealing her look.

Speaking about her role, report has it that Rashami will play the character of a girl named Shalaka who is as modern as Nayanthara. Media reports further suggested that her character is on a mission to seek revenge on Brinda.

