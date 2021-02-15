Read on to know about Sidharth Shukla's alleged past affairs with his BB co-contestants

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla received immense love during the tenure of the show and continues to do so. However, hs also disliked by a few for being an angry young man who was aggressive towards his co-contestants (especially Asim Riaz).

The actor did have his own fair share of love connections. His ‘friendship’ with contestant Shehnaaz Gill, which has rumoured to have developed into something more often makes him a top Twitter trend. However, he has had plenty of ‘connections’ related to the Bigg Boss house. Have a look.

Rashami Desai

While the duo started off as good friends during the start of the show, things became ugly. Fights and arguments between Siddharth and Rashami reached a level where they stopped looking at each other in the eye, often had arguments out of nowhere, and had various infamous incidents.

Arti Singh

Arti and Siddharth were said to be dating too. Rumours have it, that they were planning to tie the knot. However, both of them dismissed the rumours. But fans always pointed our Arti as having a soft corner for Siddharth and always standing by him.

Shefali Jariwala

Makers of Bigg Boss 13 had dug deep into Siddharth’s past and even managed to get the actress on the show. In an interview, Shefali had said, “Even after we stopped dating, we were always cordial when we bumped into each other.” Shefali has been happily married to Paras Tyagi since 2014.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

While the duo was never rumoured to be seeing each other, the two often indulged in some innocent flirting during the show. When Devoleena had re-entered Bigg Boss 14 as Rashami’s connection, she had teased that with ‘Sidnaaz’ even ‘Sidleena’ was trending.

Pavitra Punia

Contestant of the currently running season, Bigg Boss 14, actress and model was rumoured to be dating Siddharth Shukla when they were working on the show Love u Zindagi. The two had won hearts with their chemistry. When Siddharth entered the show as a ‘senior’, the duo was seen bonding well.

