Read to know telly fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee's marriage plans... 

MUMBAI: Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee has opened up about her marriage plans after rumours began doing the rounds suggesting that she would tie the knot in 2021. She is a popular face on television and has starred in serials like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

She was part of Bigg Boss 13 and had also done a short stint on the recently concluded Bigg Boss 14 as Eijaz Khan's proxy.

In a recent interview, Devoleena said, "I don't know who spread the word that I said 2021. Yes, marriage has been on our minds since some time. We may marry in 2022. I feel marriage is a thing of destiny. The nuptials will happen only when God decides.".

But who is the mystery man in her life? She said that her boyfriend was a private person. "He is not from the entertainment industry. He is a very simple person whose priorities in life are very sorted. I am also a very simple girl who leads a normal life.".

However, she did not reveal his name yet.

In the same interview, she also spoke about her childhood and how her father died early, leaving her widowed mother to bring up three kids.

Devoleena, who had participated in Bigg Boss 13 was forced to quit mid-way after she developed health issues. That season was eventually won by Sidharth Shukla.

Last year, the TV star was trolled mercilessly by Shehnaaz Gill's fans after she said Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla looked better as siblings than a couple.

Devoleena was again trolled by Shehnaaz's fans after she tweeted about Bigg Boss 14 finalist Nikki Tamboli by calling her the ‘copy cat’ of the ‘most irritating contestant’ of Bigg Boss 13.

