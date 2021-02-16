Read to know WHAT gift did Akanksha Puri get from her father on Valentine’s Day '21... 

MUMBAI: Wonder, who did Akanksha share the love week with and who showered her with gifts? Well! It was Akanksha Puri’s father who gifted her a solitaire diamond ring this Valentine’s Day.

When asked about the same, Akanksha stated, "I obviously felt very good and this is going on since childhood because every time if I use to feel low thinking about everybody getting their gifts on Valentine’s Day even then my father use to pamper me with gifts heart teddy’s etc. so after years this happened again. I was home and my father just surprised me with this big solitaire diamond ring.”.

Akanksha concluded by saying, “My dad was not keeping well since past 6 months but now he is all healthy and hearty and we spent such a good time together. He himself handpicked the ring for me and yes this was the best Valentine’s Day ever.”.

Akanksha is known for playing the role of Goddess Parvati In Vighnaharta Ganesh.

The actress is currently away from television screens and is spending time with her family.

Credit: Bombay Times