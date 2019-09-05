Read to know who scored the lowest in this season of Nach Baliye 9

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Nach Baliye is presenting the perfect blend of dance and drama! Along with great performances by the participants, the show is keeping viewers hooked with high-end drama.



Every day, we hear some spicy and juicy updates from the show. And this time, it is about ex-couple Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic.



Rumours have it that Natasha forgot her steps during a dance performance. She froze on the stage, but instead of continuing, she walked off.



Apparently, this didn’t go down well with judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan. They warned the contestants that such behaviour in unacceptable and may lead to surprise eliminations.



We have also heard that thanks to the incomplete performance, Aly and Natasa ended up being the lowest scoring couple. They scored an average of 27, which is quite shocking.



Well, we hope that Aly and Natasa bounce back with another spectacular performance.