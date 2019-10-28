Real-life Bollywood Siblings who came together on the big-screen

Everyone loves a movie featuring real-life siblings. The excitement and anticipation that comes when we get to see real-life siblings share the big-screen with their love and chemistry are exceptional. Thanks to social media, we get a sneak-peak into the lives of our favorite Bollywood celebrities and their shenanigans. Some of them will make you go - ‘HAHAHA BURN’ through their Tom and Jerry rivalry; while others will make your heart melt with their honey-coated encouraging sweet love. Whether it is Arjun Kapoor’s cutesy-big-brother vibe for Jahnvi and Anshula Kapoor’s post or Arpita Khan sharing endearing videos of Salman with his nephew, there is whole lotta sibling love on social-media. In every form, Bollywood has given us some major sibling goals. Here’s a list of Bollywood siblings who went from from real to reel together and made the big-screen all the more enticing for us:

Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar

Two poles apart, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar are Bollywood’s talent powerhouse. The incredibly talented duo has consistently raised the bar in the industry with their impeccable acting and directorial skills. Having worked jointly in more than 7 movies; the Akhtar siblings have presented us with incredible cinematic-experience through iconic movies such as - Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, Dil Chahta Hai, and Lakshya among others. Born to poet-lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar and screenwriter Honey Irani, the duo have established themselves as one of the most sought after celebrities in the industry.

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra

Apart from being one of the most beautiful and fashion-savvy icons; the Chopra sisters have charted newer goals for us. The cousins share an amazing bond that can be revered through their social media channels. Taking their sisterhood to the reel life, Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra will be seen coming together for the first time to play Elsa and Anna in the Hindi version of Disney’s Frozen 2. With Piggy Chops taking over the globe, Parineeti is not far behind with her choice of work. Sharing a close bond, the sisters have stood by each other in times of happiness, and struggles.

Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt

Sharing the screen for the first time, sisters Alia and Pooja Bhatt will be seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2. While the shoot of their film is on-going, their bond is visible in the priceless BTS photographs shared by both the actors. Both the actors have enthralled the audience with their impeccable acting prowess. Being a caring and doting elder sister, Pooja Bhatt has repeatedly sung praises of her baby sister’s achievements and success.

Aditya and Kunal Roy Kapur

The Punjabi lads Aditya and Kunal Roy Kapur have grown to become household names with their portrayal of relatable characters. Kunal became a prominent face in the industry with films such as Loins of Punjab Presents, Delhi Belly, and Action Jackson. Aditya won over his audience’s heart with Aashiqui 2, Fitoor, OK Jaanu, and Kalank. However, the most iconic movie of both of their careers is cult classic Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The subtlety of support and compassion between ‘Avi’ and ‘Taran’ are not far from their real-life chemistry. As much as we loved the film, the fact that Aditya and Kunal appeared together made it all the more special.

Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhant Kapoor are celeb siblings who have stayed away from the constant spotlight. While their social media followers are often bereft of their sibling camaraderie, the duos share a close bond. Both the actors were seen sharing screen space and play real-life brother and sister in ‘Haseena Parkar’. The actors have constantly supported each other in the public eye and have refuted speculations around sibling rivalry.

Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem

Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem are the newest Bhai-Behen Jodi in Bollywood. Hailing from a non-filmy background, the two have carved a niche for themselves with sheer hard work and incredible performances. The sibling worked together in Prawaal Raman's 'Dobaara: See Your Evil'; which was an official adaptation of the 2013 American horror film Oculus.