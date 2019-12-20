Real Punjabi ace dancers were auditioned to join the crew of much anticipated film ‘Bhangra Paa Le’

MUMBAI: Bhangra Paa Le starring Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillon is all set to take over on the audience as the film will be releasing in theatres on 3rd January 2020 and to make sure the spirit of the movie which resides in the dance form Bhangra looks as authentic as possible, the makers opted for real Punjabi Bhangra dancers to build the dance crew.

The makers didn't leave any stones unturned to lock the Punjabi essence in the film. Real Punjabi dancers from across the country were auditioned to join the group of the lead pair Sunny Kaushal and Rukhshar Dhillon.

Many leading dance crews in India, was also auditioned for the same and we surely are waiting to see the magic spill with a step here and a step there as the crew ushers in the dances.

The trailer and poster have already got a good response from the audience and we can't wait to watch them.

With the young audience demanding more for dance-oriented and spirited films, RSVP's new film is sure to give dancing goals with a complete Punjabi Tadka and we cannot keep calm!

Produced by RSVP Bhangra Paa Le will be directed by Sneha Taurani starring Sunny Kaushal and Rukhsar Dhillon.