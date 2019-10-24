From real to reel, Aditya and Anushka’s chemistry in Fittrat is the talk of the town

MUMBAI: Be it real or reel, Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan always seem to be in the spotlight owing to their sizzling chemistry. With fans getting a glimpse of this popular jodi through their social media posts, this cute couple is surely winning hearts as Amrita and Veer on ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s latest romantic series FITTRAT. Anushka and Aditya are also rumoured to be dating in their real life, which is pretty evident from their crackling chemistry on screen.

Making her digital debut, Anushka is seen playing the character of Amrita, Amy in the show, a girl who is born and raised in the lap of luxury and yet is humble, empathetic and down to earth. With both stars giving the fans a performance to remember, the actress recently opened up about her co-star, Aditya. She said, “I have known Adi for a long time. He is one of the calmest and nicest people in the world. He is such an incredible actor and has poured his heart out into this character. The rapport that we share makes it extremely easy for us to perform in front of the camera. The mood of the series is so high on emotion that it brought the best out of Aditya and me and got us closer in many ways. Seeing the effort each one of us has put in, I hope the show goes on to win hearts amongst the audience.”

Shot against the backdrop of ‘Dilwalo ki Dilli’, the 15 episodic web series is a story of Tarini Bisht who is a gold medallist turned gold digger and is unabashed about her life choices. The story revolves around the three main characters Tarini Bisht, Amrita Sareen and Veer Shergill and how their stories tangle with each other and shatter their relationships. In the race to get a hold of money and love, how Tarini loses her childhood friend Amy who is closest to her is what makes it an interesting watch.