Reality show contestants Nibedita Pal and Kriti Verma in Sweety Walia’s web-series

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com has been at the forefront in reporting updates about the digital world.Actress Sweety Walia of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame has turned a producer.She will launch a web series titled Simran The Lost Soul In Mumbai under her production house Snow Velvet Media Private Limited.



The web series will stream on leading OTT platform Prime Flix. It will feature Karan Sharma and Lavina Tandon in the lead roles and is touted to be a horror and supernatural drama. We already reported about Keval Dasani and Ankush Rampal bagging the project.



Now, the latest update is that MTV Splitsvilla 10 fame Nibedita Pal and Bigg Boss 11 fame Kriti Verma has also joined the cast of the project.



We couldn’t connect with Nibedita and Kriti for a comment.



