Reality TV show judges who were trolled recently

MUMBAI: Everyone has their own personality and when it comes to Indian reality shows, rarely do the audience believe in its reality. The judges, contestants behave in a particular manner. While one keeps up with the entertainment factor, the other is shown as shy and cute. Amidst all this, the judges too have a behavioral pattern, which sometimes clicks with the audience and at times, it fails.

Have a look at three reality TV show judges who were trolled in recent times.

Neha Dhupia for Roadies: Roadies Revolution's gang leader Neha Dhupia defended a girl cheating on her boyfriend with five other boys. The boy in question was one of the contestants of this youth-based reality show. He stated that he slapped the girl after learning this and Neha Dhupia schooled him saying that he has no right to slap a girl and if she is dating five other boys that is her choice and maybe she felt threatened by her own boyfriend. Neha is trolled brutally for this on social media.

Salman Khan for Bigg Boss: The superstar host of India's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 dug out a lot of personal matters on the national television, which wasn't appreciated by most of the people. The actor spoke about Arhaan Khan's already existing relationship, child, and him using Rashami Desai's house in her absence. Salman Khan also questioned Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's relationship and asked about the former's relationship status with Akanksha Puri.

Neha Kakkar for Indian Idol: She has been judging the singing reality show for quite some years now. The young singer is extremely emotional and often breaks down hearing the emotional story of the contestants. After a point, the audience started despising her 'crying' nature. The judge did give it back to the haters by saying that this is how she is and she should also be trolled for helping the needy too.

