Really! Aamir Khan complains to Kapil Sharma saying “Aapne mujhe show pe nahin bulaya”, check out his reaction

Aamir Khan has been away from the big screens ever since his film Laal Singh Chaddha failed to impress fans. Kapil touched Aamir’s feet, and the latter revealed to Kapil that he has been one of his biggest fans.
Aamir Khan

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. Comedians like Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and many others always leave the audiences in splits. The celebs who come as guests enjoy just as much as the audiences as they always have some wise cracks to look forward to.

Also Read- The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Arko Pravo Mukherjee to grace the upcoming episode of the show

Now host Kapil Sharma was there along with Hindi cinema’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan at an event for a Punjabi film. The duo had a sweet banter that is sure to amuse fans of both. 

Aamir Khan has been away from the big screens ever since his film Laal Singh Chaddha failed to impress fans. Kapil touched Aamir’s feet, and the latter revealed to Kapil that he has been one of his biggest fans. He said, “I called Kapil just 2-3 weeks back. Main aaj kal kaam kam kar raha hoon. Family ke saath zyada hoon. Every night, I like seeing comedy before going to sleep. For the past many months, I see Kapil’s show. I have become his huge fan. You must have noticed that my smile was the widest when he came on stage!”

Aamir added, “Meri itni shaamon ko inhone rangeen banaya hai. Hence, I called and thanked him for entertaining people. Logon ka dil behlana bahut bada kaam hai(making someone happy is a big thing to do). I am happy to see you here. I am one of your biggest fans, Kapil.”

He further continued, “Aapne mujhe show pe nahin bulaya. Yeh galat baat hai! Isse pehle ki yeh puche, main hi bol deta hoon. Kapil se ek kadam aage hoon main!”

Also Read- Exclusive! Has Aamir Khan signed his next film? Here’s what the actor has to say

Kapil responded, “Hamara saubhagya hoga jab aap show pe aaoge (It will be our pleasure to have you on our show). I have requested Aamir bhai whenever we have met. He has always said, ‘Main kahin ja raha hoon. Wapis aake baat karte hai.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Credit-Koimoi

About Author

