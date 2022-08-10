Really! Aasif Sheikh clears the air about previous actors quitting the show, says “no artist is indispensable…no one is missed”

Previously, actors like Saumya Pandon, Neha Pendse and Shilpa Shinde have been part of the show playing the role of Anita Bhabhi and Angoori Bhabhi respectively.
Aasif Sheikh

MUMBAI: Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, a popular comedy show on &TV, is one of the most popular sitcoms on television. For the past seven years, the show has been running on small screens with great popularity. Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain has its own fan following, which adds to its popularity among viewers. We've seen how the creators have skillfully crafted each and every character, each of whom is distinct in their own right. All of the characters, from Angoori Bhabhi to Vibhuti, have become highly popular among fans.

Previously, actors like Saumya Pandon, Neha Pendse and Shilpa Shinde have been part of the show playing the role of Anita Bhabhi and Angoori Bhabhi respectively. They have been replaced by Shubhangi Atre and Vidisha Srivastava. Now, actor Aasif Sheikh who essays the role of Vibhuti Narayan has cleared the air about the actors leaving the show. 

Aasif said, “Nobody misses anyone. I am sorry nobody misses people who have left the show. People who have joined in now, the audience loves them and appreciates them. I strongly feel that in Bhabi Ji no artist is indispensable. Our content is so strong that they watch the show for the substance.”

Aasif also mentioned how no one thought Bhabhiji would do well when it first started. He added, “We had never imagined that Bhabi Ji would run for 8 years and would complete 2000 episodes. In fact, when the show started it was the first fiction comedy show on an Indian GEC and everybody thought that this show won’t last for more than 6 months.”

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain airs at 10.30 pm, on &TV from Monday to Friday 

